Dos Pueblos Handles Carpinteria in Girls Tennis, 15-3

Tennis

Dos Pueblos won eight doubles sets and seven singles sets for a 15-3 non-league girls tennis win over Carpinteria on Thursday.

Strong singles and doubles performance by all of the team today," said DP coach Laura Housinger. "We worked on putting together smart points in our singles and our doubles was strong with their communication and movement."

Alessa Somer swept her sets at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 and Annie Field went 3-0 at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.

In doubles Danya Belkin and Neve Greenwald won all three sets 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 and No. 2 Mia Chou and Janice Tsai won all three sets 6-1, 6-3, 6-2. Number three doubles Cami Chou and Anjali Thakrar won two sets 6-3, 6-1



Dos Pueblos is 3-0.