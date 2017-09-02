Dos Pueblos Handles Oak Ridge High 12-6

Tennis

The Dos Pueblos girls tennis team defeated Oak Ridge High 12-6 in a non-league matchup at home on Saturday.

Mikala Triplett lost only four games in a sweep, battling out fellow three-star recruit Devika Pantpratinidhi in a slugfest.

In doubles, the teams of Hannah Kleidermacher and Alessa Somer, and Danya Belkin and Lucy Golden each performed well.

"Although this was our fourth match in a row, no one appeared tired," explained Dos Pueblos head coach Liz French. "The team was pumped and eager to play."

The Chargers (3-1) travel south to take on Buena on Thursday.

