Dos Pueblos Handles Tough Course, Beats Cabrillo

Golf

Dos Pueblos played Cabrillo for the first time in a Channel League girls golf match, and the Chargers took a 263-283 decision at the Mission Club in Lompoc.

Gabby Minier was the match medalist at 44 and Hannah Cho was second at 45.

"It was a tough course for us out there today and the scores showed that," DP coach Dan Choi said. "The positive is that all the girls are committed to learning from their mistakes and making improvements for the future."

DP improves to 2-0 in league and 5-1 overall.

Dos Pueblos: Gabby Minier 44, Hannah Cho 45, Nicole Calene 56, Kathy Ramirez Gijon 59, Julia Schniepp 59

Cabrillo:Ashlyn Wiswall 58, Kelsey Bruner 49, Alexa McCune 55, Thea Reagan 61, Katie Heath 60