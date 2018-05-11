Dos Pueblos Hangs On, Wins Division 2 Girls Lacrosse Championship For First Time in School History

Lacrosse

Tara Van Hoorn scored three goals, including her 50th of the season

In its first ever title victory, Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse won the US Lacrosse Division 2 Championship on Friday by defeating Thousand Oaks in a tight 10-6 road win.

While the Chargers led 7-1 at the break, a second-half scoring run by the Lancers forced a close finish. With the defensive efforts of Livneh Naaman, Kailey Johnson Vivian Le and Katie Wilcox, the Chargers were able to hang on and win.

Goalie Emily Khetnaree came through with nine saves to pad the defensive output.

Coach Sam Limkeman praised the team's defenders for preventing shots and causing turnovers down the stretch.

Alina Henrickson and Tara Van Hoorn both had a team-high three goals. Van Hoorn also crossed the 50-goal mark for the season.

Alexia Vance had two goals while Marina Suh and Katie Naretto contributed one.

In addition to taking home first-place tournament honors, the Chargers also enjoyed a 15-5 overall record this season, good for second place in the Channel League. They also won the "Santa Barbara City title," Limkeman noted, having come out with the highest head-to-head record in the Dos Pueblos-San Marcos-Santa Barbara local trio.

"I have never seen my team play so well as individuals and as a team," Limkeman said. "There were no sloppy passes or weak shots- everything the girls did was 110 percent of what they had."

