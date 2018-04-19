Dos Pueblos Alum Hanna Vincent Sails to Honorable Mention All-American Honors at MIT

Hanna Vincent, a Goleta resident and new graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has been named a 2014 honorable mention All-American by the Intercollegiate College Sailing Association.

Vincent, a 2010 graduate of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy, earned a degree in Materials Science and Engineering last week from MIT.

At MIT, she was captain of the women’s sailing team, which finished fifth in the ICSA Sperry Top-Sider Women’s National Championship. Vincent and sophomore crewmate Lisa Sukharev-Chuyan were mainstays for the Engineers in the B Division. They finished seventh at the New England Women’s Championship, helping MIT secure a spot at the national championship for the first time in 16 years. Sukharev-Chuyan was named a Crew All-American by the ICSA.

Vincent started sailing at age 12 with the Santa Barbara Sea Shells and sailed all through high school on the Dos Pueblos team, under the direction and coaching of the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation.

— Vernon Vincent is the proud parent of Hanna Vincent.