Dos Pueblos Has Its Way Against Nipomo, 68-23

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos shared the basketball, played tough defense and blew out Nipomo, 68-23, in a Central Coast Classic game on Tuesday at Sovine Gym.

Thomas Jimenez scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack, Joseph Zamora tallied 11 points, Cyrus Wallace 10 and Dylan Shugart and Diego Riker added eight points apiece.

"I was proud of the way that everyone played as a team," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "Our communication was good and there was a lot of emotion in front of our home crowd."

The Chargers roared out to a 17-8 lead in the first period, led 34-12 and erupted for 30 points in the third quarter to open up a 64-21 advantage.

"Thomas had a great game on both ends of the court and Cyrus did a good job on their point guard," Zamora said. "We really shared the ball and played very unselfish basketball."

Dos Pueblos (4-1) plays host to Pioneer Valley next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

