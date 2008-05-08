Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 9:35 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Dos Pueblos Heads Straight to 2nd Round

Chargers sweep past Segerstrom, will face Camarillo on Tuesday.

By Will Beall | May 8, 2008 | 10:00 p.m.

{mosimage}

Fourth-ranked Dos Pueblos opened the CIF boys’ volleyball playoffs with a straight-set victory over Segerstrom on Friday at Sovine Gym. Game scores were 25-14, 25-17, 25-19.

The Chargers rolled to an early lead in game one. Will McCracken got two of his six kills on the first two points of the match, and Ryan Beall, who led all players with 11 kills and seven digs, took advantage of some nice sets from Tim Baxter, getting four kills in his first rotation across the front row. McCracken added an ace, Beall rotated back to serve and got two more aces, and the Chargers led 9-3. From there, they coasted through game one.

Dos Pueblos controlled the net all night against the smaller Jaguars as Ben Johnson contributed five kills in the first two games. In game two, Chargers coach Chris Hughes started to insert some of his bench players, and Mark Nuttman took full advantage, putting away four kills without a hitting error.

Game three started with Beall, always reliable libero Derek Martinez and the bench, and Segerstrom stayed close until Tyler Howell went back to serve with Dos Pueblos leading, 11-10. Howell put on a service run of seven points, including three aces, to stake the Chargers to a big lead. His run was only broken by a Dos Pueblos substitution, as Beall was removed, icing Howell and finally getting the Jaguars a side out. Martinez soon joined Beall on the Chargers bench, as the third game ended somewhat chaotically, with backup libero — and fifth choice setter — Cole Arutian doing his first setting duty of the season in some rotations that were unfamiliar, to say the least.

In the end, 10 players registered kills as Colin Ristig, a post season call up from junior varsity, got his first varsity kill, eight had stuff blocks and a good time was had by all.

The Chargers will play Tuesday against Camarillo, a 3-0 winner over Hart on Friday night. The match location will be decided by a coin flip this weekend.

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.

{mosimage}

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 