Dos Pueblos Heads Straight to 2nd Round

{mosimage}

Fourth-ranked Dos Pueblos opened the CIF boys’ volleyball playoffs with a straight-set victory over Segerstrom on Friday at Sovine Gym. Game scores were 25-14, 25-17, 25-19.

The Chargers rolled to an early lead in game one. Will McCracken got two of his six kills on the first two points of the match, and Ryan Beall, who led all players with 11 kills and seven digs, took advantage of some nice sets from Tim Baxter, getting four kills in his first rotation across the front row. McCracken added an ace, Beall rotated back to serve and got two more aces, and the Chargers led 9-3. From there, they coasted through game one.

Dos Pueblos controlled the net all night against the smaller Jaguars as Ben Johnson contributed five kills in the first two games. In game two, Chargers coach Chris Hughes started to insert some of his bench players, and Mark Nuttman took full advantage, putting away four kills without a hitting error.

Game three started with Beall, always reliable libero Derek Martinez and the bench, and Segerstrom stayed close until Tyler Howell went back to serve with Dos Pueblos leading, 11-10. Howell put on a service run of seven points, including three aces, to stake the Chargers to a big lead. His run was only broken by a Dos Pueblos substitution, as Beall was removed, icing Howell and finally getting the Jaguars a side out. Martinez soon joined Beall on the Chargers bench, as the third game ended somewhat chaotically, with backup libero — and fifth choice setter — Cole Arutian doing his first setting duty of the season in some rotations that were unfamiliar, to say the least.

In the end, 10 players registered kills as Colin Ristig, a post season call up from junior varsity, got his first varsity kill, eight had stuff blocks and a good time was had by all.

The Chargers will play Tuesday against Camarillo, a 3-0 winner over Hart on Friday night. The match location will be decided by a coin flip this weekend.

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.

{mosimage}