Dos Pueblos High Musicians Tuning Up For 50th Jazz in Paradise Festival

By Rechelle Ringer for Dos Pueblos High School | February 11, 2019 | 9:09 a.m.
Wayne Bergeron
Wayne Bergeron

Dos Pueblos High School Instrumental Music Program invites the public to attend the 50th Annual Jazz in Paradise Jazz Festival on Saturday, March 2. in the Elings Performing Arts Center on the Dos Pueblos campus.

Guest artist Wayne Bergeron, a Grammy-nominated American trumpeter, will conduct a lunchtime trumpet clinic for students and a 7 p.m. evening concert with the Dos Pueblos High School and Santa Barbara City College big bands.

Bergeron has recorded and played with Quincy Jones, Gordon Goodwin, Arturo Sandoval, Pat Williams, Sammy Nestico, Jack Sheldon, Chris Walden, Tom Kubis, John La Barbara, Bob Florence, Ray Anthony, Bill Watrous and Bob Curnow.

He has been principal trumpet at the Pantages Theater for more than 15 years, is regularly featured with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, and has as appeared in the L.A. Philharmonic and The New York Philharmonic.

Bergeron has worked on some 400 TV and film soundtracks including The Incredibles 2, Wreck It Ralph, Crazy Rich Asians, Moana, Frozen, Bridge of Spies, Toy Story 3, Monsters University, Despicable Me 1 and 2, Superman Returns, Hairspray, Mission Impossible 3, and Spiderman.

“Dos Pueblos High School’s jazz festival is an incredible experience for the student musicians who attend,” said Brea McInnes, Jazz Band liaison “We have all the local junior high and senior high schools participating, as well as schools from Santa Ynez, Ojai, Long Beach, and Los Angeles.

“In addition to competing on stage with their school jazz band and receiving valuable feedback from a musically diverse and distinguished panel of judges, the students will also have the unique opportunity to attend a clinic given by American jazz trumpeter Wayne Bergeron.”

“Mr. Bergeron is best known as lead trumpet in the Gordon Goodwin Big Band, and for playing lead trumpet in many soundtracks such as the movie The Incredibles,” said Dan Garske, instrumental music director at Dos Pueblos.

“Our own students in the Dos Pueblos Jazz Band are the hosts for this event, and are thrilled to perform with Mr. Bergeron in the evening concert taking place after the jazz competition,” he said.

Spectator tickets can be bought at the door. Tickets for the festival and evening concert are $25 for adults, $20 for kids; no charge for those age five and younger. Festival only tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, no charge for those age five and younger.

— Rechelle Ringer for Dos Pueblos High School.

