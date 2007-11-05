Dos Pueblos High School Band Takes Top Prize

{mosimage}

Score one for the Dos Pueblos High School marching band, which stomped its way to a first-place finish recently at a contest in Simi Valley.

In snatching the so-named “sweepstakes” trophy for their division in the annual Royal High School Classic, Dos Pueblos bested 17 other schools, including Santa Barbara High, Cabrillo High and Buena High of Ventura.

Called “An American Portrait,” the DP band’s patriotic performance on Oct. 20 featured 55 musicians and a squad of eight color-guard dancers moving swiftly to a medley of songs such as “The Star Spangled Banner,” “Fanfare for the Common Man” and “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”

“Dos Pueblos has not won a sweepstakes in 15 years, so this is big,” said Dos Pueblos band director Les Rose.

With the band sporting blue and gold, and the color guard wearing red, blue and sparkling silver, the troupe weaved itself into constantly changing geometric shapes on the football field.

Rose said they tailored their performance to the judges, who were sitting in the press box towards the top of the stadium.

“You can’t appreciate this show watching it from the ground,” he said. “The higher up you are, that’s how you get the most out of it.”