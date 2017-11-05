Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:50 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

2017 Homecoming Court Crowned at Dos Pueblos High School



From left, dad and escort Tele Hernandez, Homecoming Queen Peri Hernandez and Daniel Villalpando. (Larry Tang / DPNews photo)



From left, dad and escort Andrew Dowen, Bella Dowen and Cyrus Wallace, who was crowned homecoming king at the school’s homecoming dance Saturday night at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. (Larry Tang / DPNews photo)



From left, dad and escort Armando Vargas, Samantha Vargas and Syd Abad. (Larry Tang / DPNews photo)



From left, dad and escort Walter Bies, Erin Bies and Kyle O’Gorman. (Larry Tang / DPNews photo)



From left, dad and escort Greg Vigna, Bella Vigna and Keegan Noronha. (Larry Tang / DPNews photo)



From left, dad and escort John Park, Zoe Lee-Park and Kevin San Juan. (Larry Tang / DPNews photo)



From left, dad and escort Mike Ross, Peyton Ross and Dan Willett. (Larry Tang / DPNews photo)



From left, dad and escort Chris Hughes, Haley Hughes and Daniel Arzate. (Larry Tang / DPNews photo)



From left, dad and escort John Bostwick, Michaela Bostwick and Michael Elbert. (Larry Tang / DPNews photo)



From left, dad and escort Jeff Forster, Julia Forster and Erick Nisich. (Larry Tang / DPNews photo)



From left, dad and escort Tom Anhalt, Julia Anhalt and Will Yamasaki. (Larry Tang / DPNews photo)

By Larry Tang, DPNews Video Editor in Chief | @DPNews805 | November 5, 2017 | 1:30 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High School crowned its 2017 homecoming royalty during halftime of Friday night’s football game against crosstown rival San Marcos High.

The Chargers cruised to a 69-14 victory in the game, finishing the regular season with nine wins and a single loss. Dos Pueblos is 4-0 in the Channel League, and will learn what’s next for the post-season when the CIF playoff schedule is announced Sunday.

During the ceremony at Scott O’Leary Stadium, the homecoming court was announced:

» Samantha Vargas and Syd Abad

» Erin Bies and Kyle O’Gorman

» Bella Vigna and Keegan Noronha

» Zoe Lee-Park and Kevin San Juan

» Peyton Ross and Dan Willett

» Peri Hernandez and Daniel Villalpando

» Haley Hughes and Daniel Arzate

» Michaela Bostwick and Michael Elbert

» Julia Forster and Erick Nisich

» Julia Anhalt and Will Yamasaki

» Bella Dowen and Cyrus Wallace

Peri Hernandez was crowned homecoming queen during the halftime ceremony. Cyrus Wallace was crowned homecoming king during the school’s homecoming dance Saturday night at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

— Larry Tang is video editor in chief of student-run DPNews and a senior at Dos Pueblos High School.

