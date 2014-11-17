Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:11 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Courts Potential Corporate Partners

The high school program, for the first time boasting a full class of 100 in all grade levels, counts on donations from Goleta-area companies

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 17, 2014 | 8:30 p.m.

“Cool” was a word liberally thrown around Monday as Dos Pueblos High School’s Engineering Academy courted a possible corporate sponsor.

Looking to join the ranks of Raytheon, ATK Space Systems and other local tech giants-turned-sponsors was Curvature, a leading global provider of pre-owned and new networking and datacenter solutions located near the Goleta school.

A more casually dressed Mike Sheldon wore blue jeans and sat in a swivel chair next to student-manufactured robots lining a wall of an academy room, where the Curvature CEO listened to a brief presentation before taking a tour.

“We run this as a small business,” said Gary Simpson, a volunteer member of the DPEA foundation board. “We could likely be training your future employees.”

Supporters and school officials lead potential donors, visiting teachers and others on weekly tours, hoping to nail down some of the funding stream for the curriculum that concentrates on providing valuable hands-on experiences in engineering as well as art.

A third of the ninth-through-12th-grade academy’s annual budget of about $555,000 comes from corporate sponsors, with another third from foundations and philanthropists and a third from parents, Simpson said.

“Our retention rate is virtually 100 percent,” he added.

This year marks the first time the academy has boasted a full class of 100 in all grade levels, Simpson said, making up 20 percent of Dos Pueblos’ total student population.

Curvature CEO Mike Sheldon listens as Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy students talk about their future goals and careers in science fields. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

DPEA Director Amir Abo-Shaeer, who founded the academy in 2002, took the torch from there to outline the academy’s creative processes, which have changed over time but still emphasize learning by doing through class projects and internships.

Students create light sculptures and robots with the help of equations, and some seniors were working on a new yet-to-be unveiled project called Mechatronics Installation.

“Most companies produce something,” Abo-Shaeer said. “What we’re doing is very, very challenging.”

Sheldon followed the director around academy buildings within Dos Pueblos, channeling his own physics knowledge and periodically saying, “That is cool” or “That’s really neat.”

Students were quality-testing parts in one room and designing lights or demonstrating robotics in another.

Sheldon and a small contingent of his employees heard from students, who all agreed the academy opened their minds to a career that could benefit from the experiences, whether in biomedical engineering, business and marketing, or astrophysics.

The CEO was impressed with what he saw, pledging Curvature would donate by offering summer internships and paying for necessary IT gear.

“It’s really terrific to have these corporate partners in the community,” said Susan Deacon, a foundation board member and former trustee of the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

