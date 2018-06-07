Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:54 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos High School Graduates Take Charge at 2018 Commencement

Huge crowd gathers to celebrate the Class of 2018's 539 graduating seniors

Dos Pueblos graduation

Dos Pueblos High School graduates take their last quarter-mile walk around the school's track during Thursday's commencement ceremony. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Dos Pueblos graduation

Dos Pueblos High School Principal Bill Woodard leads the graduation processional Thursday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Dos Pueblos graduation

"We should feel proud for achieving this milestone," graduating senior Keegan Noronha told his fellow classmates at the Dos Pueblos High School commencement Thursday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Dos Pueblos graduation

Dos Pueblos High School Principal Bill Woodard welcomes the crowd Thursday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Dos Pueblos graduation

Students decorate their mortar boards for the Dos Pueblos High School graduation ceremony Thursday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Dos Pueblos graduation

Family and friends pack the Dos Pueblos High School stadium during Thursday's graduation. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Dos Pueblos graduation

Students decorate their mortar boards for the Dos Pueblos High School graduation ceremony Thursday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Dos Pueblos graduation

Students decorate their mortar boards for the Dos Pueblos High School graduation ceremony Thursday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

drone footage of graduation ceremony

DPNews captured a bird's eye view of Thursday's graduation ceremony. (DPNews photo)

student choir sings at graduation

The Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir sang "The Star Spangled Banner" and "For Good" from the musical 'Wicked' during Thursday's graduation ceremony. (DPNews photo)

principal speaks at podium

Dos Pueblos High School Principal Bill Woodard welcomes the crowd to the 2018 graduation. (DPNews photo)

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | June 7, 2018 | 10:27 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High School seniors celebrated graduation Thursday afternoon at the Goleta campus’s Scott O’Leary Stadium among friends and family.

Principal Bill Woodard made opening remarks and student speakers included senior class president Keegan Noronha, ASB president Peri Hernandez, and seniors Emily Kuhn and Adrian Lopez.

“We should feel proud for achieving this milestone,” Noronha told his fellow graduates.   

“Thank you for sharing your students with us the last four years,” Woodard welcomed the huge crowd of Chargers. 

He listed accomplishments of the graduating class, including five CIF championship finalists, the mock trial team winning the Santa Barbara County championship, and students spending more than 80,000 hours volunteering in the community.

DPNews live-streamed the ceremony and used a drone for a bird's eye view of the graduates walking into the stadium, wearing the school colors of gold and blue. 

The Class of 2018 has 539 graduates, according to the school district.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

