Dos Pueblos High School Hosts Rubik’s Cube Competition

(DP News video)

A Rubik’s Cube competition was held in Santa Barbara for the first time Saturday. The competition, sanctioned by the World Cube Association, was organized by Dos Pueblos High School senior Hannah Kleidermacher and held at the school’s Greek Theatre.

The sold-out competition featured 100 contestants from all around the world, including competitors from China, India and South Korea! Contestants competed in 3x3 cubing, 3x3 one handed 2x2 cube and Square 1.

Hungarian architecture professor Ernő Rubik created the elaborate 3-D combination square puzzle in 1974 to demonstrate to his students the concept of spatial relationships. The cube contained 26 small cubes in six contrasting colors that rotated on horizontal and vertical axes, and the goal was to arrange the small cubes on each side so that the larger cube would have six sides of the same colors.

It took Rubik more than a month to figure out his own formula, and mathematicians have calculated that there are more than 43 quintillion possible positions for the cube.

Click here for more news from DP News, Dos Pueblos High’s student-run news production team.