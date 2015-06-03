Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 12:34 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial Program Offering Summer Camp

The Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team has won the Santa Barbara County competition six of the past seven years. (Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial photo)
By Kelly Savio for Dos Pueblos High School | June 3, 2015 | 4:34 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team, one of the most prestigious and fun activities at the high school, is offering a summer camp for incoming eighth- through 12th-graders.

The team has won the Santa Barbara County competition six of the past seven years and also placed second at the World Championships in 2012 and fourth in 2013.

The summer camp will be run by an experienced DP Mock Trial alum and former Teach for America high school teacher Nathanial Block, in conjunction with members of the varsity team. Campers will improve their public-speaking skills, learn how high school Mock Trial works, how to analyze a case, how to develop a witness' character, what the DP Mock Trial coaches will be looking for when tryouts for the team are held, and more.

There are two separate one-week camps held in the evenings of June 15-19 and June 22-26 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the Dos Pueblos High School campus. Each one-week camp will use a different legal case and set of facts. Students are welcome to attend a single week or both weeks of camp. The cost is $150 per week. Scholarships are available by contacting Dos Pueblos teacher Kelly Savio at [email protected].

Sign-ups are limited. Reserve your spot by completing the online registration form by clicking here.

For more information on Dos Pueblos Mock Trial, click here or contact Savio at [email protected].

— Kelly Savio represents the Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team.

