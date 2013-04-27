Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:41 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

For Dos Pueblos High School’s Kaycie Landis, Life Is a Twirl

Inspired at age 3 by baton brigade at Fiesta parade, teenager earns recognition on campus and in national rankings

By Maddy Buie, Dos Pueblos High School Charger Account | @ChargerAccount | April 27, 2013 | 4:00 p.m.

For most athletes, halftime is a time to rest. For Kaycie Landis, however, halftime is showtime.

Soon after the buzzer sounds, Landis twirls her baton, dances to the music and transforms from a typical high school student into “Twirl Girl,” one of her many alter ego nicknames.

The Dos Pueblos High School sophomore became interested in baton at the age of 3 after seeing a baton twirler at the Old Spanish Days Children’s Parade in Santa Barbara.

“I begged my mom to let me do it,” Landis said.

Landis’ childhood dream was to become just like the girls in the parade. Soon after begging her mom, Landis started lessons and her dream of baton twirling was under way. By age 4 she as entering local competitions.

Four years and lots of practice later, Landis had become a nationally ranked twirler.

And with her national ranking came lots of hardware.

Landis loves what she does, but the trophies and ribbons have only come from her dedication to the sport.

“It takes a lot of practice, dedication, and discipline to get that far,” she said.

Earlier in her career Landis practiced two hours a day, seven days a week. This rigorous schedule has changed as a result of the demands of high school and her obligations as a member of the JV girls basketball team, and at times it has been a struggle. But Landis perseveres.

Nationally ranked baton-twirler Kaycie Landis has a bookcase of awards, ribbons and trophies to show for her hard work. (Landis family photo)
Nationally ranked baton-twirler Kaycie Landis has a bookcase of awards, ribbons and trophies to show for her hard work. (Landis family photo)

Despite taking breaks from twirling, Landis has proven that she really can’t stay away from it.

“I’ve taken breaks from baton and missed it,” she said.

All the hard work that Landis puts into baton has become an important part of her life. The performances, competitions and love for the sport have motivated her to stick with it.

It has even fostered new dreams for her.

“I had always wanted to twirl for my high school, (now) I’m here, and it’s been great!” she exclaimed.

She performed during Dos Pueblos High basketball games this year and plans to continue her career twirling for varsity football and basketball in the fall.

Landis said she was born a performer. She lives for the reactions she gets from family, friends and fans. Her love to compete and passion to twirl have helped her succeed at the national level.

Baton, she said, is “just my thing.”

— Maddy Buie is a Dos Pueblos High School student and a reporter for the The Charger Account. This story was originally published by The Charger Account and is reposted with permission. Connect with The Charger Account on Facebook. Follow The Charger Account on Twitter: @ChargerAccount.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 