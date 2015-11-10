Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:31 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos High School Presents ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

Dos Pueblos High School’s production of ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ begins Nov. 13, 2015.
By Aidan Strong for Dos Pueblos High School Theatre Company | November 10, 2015 | 11:21 a.m.

"Crack! The sound of splintering wood soaking canvas whipped by wind!" echos across the theater, words that can paint a picture so vivid that the elaborate sets and costumes are almost not even needed. This is one of the lines from Peter and The Starcatcher, a prequel to the well known show Peter Pan.

Direct from its Broadway run, the show was given to a select few high schools in the country to pilot and Dos Pueblos High School has been chosen by Disney Theatrical to try to pull off this challenging but entertaining show.

The story of Peter and the Starcatcher follows a group of orphans on their journey on a mysterious and interesting ship filled with gamblers, pigs and crew members with gas problems. 

Aboard the same ship is apprentice starcatcher Molly Aster, whose duty is to protect a trunk filled with magical starstuff from the evil hands of the Shakespearean pirate Black Stache, who is known for his celebrated mustache and cruelty.

Characters such as Fighting Prawn and Alf will either leave you in a laughing fit, on the edge of your seat or even off it.

Filled with modern jokes but set in old victorian England Peter and the Starcatcher’s unique perspective will captivate audiences of all ages.

Director Clark Sayre brings a new spin to the show by adding elements that have never been seen before for this show, such as playing instruments onstage as they become different elements of the set.

The story will enchant audiences of all ages and will happen Nov. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and 14 and 15 at 2 p.m. 

Tickets can be purchased online at www.dptheatrecompany.org or at the booth on the Dos Pueblos campus between 3–5 p.m. weekdays.

You can also get 10 percent off of your tickets by posting a picture of yourself on Instagram, Facebook or other social media channel with a creative or realistic mustache with the hashtag #starcatchstash.  

Hope to see you there!

— Cast member Aidan Strong is a and freshman in the Dos Pueblos High School Theatre Company.

 
