Dos Pueblos High Senior Michelle Qin Named 2019 Coca-Cola Scholar

Michelle Qin, a senior at Dos Pueblos High School, has been recognized as one of the country’s outstanding high school leaders by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and has been awarded a $20,000 college scholarship.

As a member of the 31st class of Coca-Cola Scholars, Qin not only exemplifies superior leadership, service and academics, she is a change agent, positively affecting others in her community.

Qin is one of 150 selected from 95,715 initial applicants from across the country to receive this scholarship. The students were chosen based on academic excellence, leadership, and service demonstrated in school and community activities as part of a three-stage selection process.

Qin is a member of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy and was recently named a National Merit Scholar. As a junior, she was named a Prudential Spirit Award, as one of the nation's top 10 student volunteers.

A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the U.S. and The Coca‑Cola Company, the Coca‑Cola Scholars Program is one of the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship programs of its kind.

With the addition of the 2019 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided some 6,300 Coke Scholars nationwide with $69 million in scholarships over the course of 31 years. The 31st class of scholars alone will collectively be awarded $3.1 million in scholarships.

In addition to receiving college scholarships, Coca-Cola Scholars will travel to Atlanta April 4-7 for Scholars Weekend where they will serve as the guests of honor at a celebratory banquet.

In Atlanta, the scholars also will participate in a leadership development curriculum, and be welcomed into a family of alumni who have become a force for positive change in the world.

Through networking, collaborations and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together.

Recent events and initiatives include the 2018 Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit, a post-hurricane clean-up in Houston, and the third year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year scholars as they transition to college.

— Bill Woodard for Dos Pueblos High School.