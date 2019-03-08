Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 8 , 2019, 1:34 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos High Senior Michelle Qin Named 2019 Coca-Cola Scholar

By Bill Woodard for Dos Pueblos High School | March 8, 2019 | 12:56 p.m.
Michelle Qin
Michelle Qin

Michelle Qin, a senior at Dos Pueblos High School, has been recognized as one of the country’s outstanding high school leaders by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and has been awarded a $20,000 college scholarship.

As a member of the 31st class of Coca-Cola Scholars, Qin not only exemplifies superior leadership, service and academics, she is a change agent, positively affecting others in her community.

Qin is one of 150 selected from 95,715 initial applicants from across the country to receive this scholarship. The students were chosen based on academic excellence, leadership, and service demonstrated in school and community activities as part of a three-stage selection process.

Qin is a member of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy and was recently named a National Merit Scholar. As a junior, she was named a Prudential Spirit Award, as one of the nation's top 10 student volunteers.

A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the U.S. and The Coca‑Cola Company, the Coca‑Cola Scholars Program is one of the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship programs of its kind.

With the addition of the 2019 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided some 6,300 Coke Scholars nationwide with $69 million in scholarships over the course of 31 years. The 31st class of scholars alone will collectively be awarded $3.1 million in scholarships.

In addition to receiving college scholarships, Coca-Cola Scholars will travel to Atlanta April 4-7 for Scholars Weekend where they will serve as the guests of honor at a celebratory banquet.

In Atlanta, the scholars also will participate in a leadership development curriculum, and be welcomed into a family of alumni who have become a force for positive change in the world.

Through networking, collaborations and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together.

Recent events and initiatives include the 2018 Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit, a post-hurricane clean-up in Houston, and the third year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year scholars as they transition to college.

— Bill Woodard for Dos Pueblos High School.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 