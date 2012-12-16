Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 4:42 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos High Seniors Lip Dub a New Tradition, and Capture It on Video

By Macy Broesamle, DPNews Marketing Manager | December 16, 2012 | 9:46 p.m.
(DPNews video)

More than 500 Dos Pueblos High School seniors have produced a one-of-a-kind lip dub. Click here to watch the video on the DPNews YouTube channel, along with behind-the-scenes footage.

All seniors at Dos Pueblos participated in creating this fun-filled, unforgettable event. The lip dub consisted of 500-plus students working together to perform “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang backward. The final recording was shot in one take, which required a lot of focus, cooperation and teamwork from the senior class.

“Unlike anything else we have ever done at Dos Pueblos High School,” said head counselor Scott Guttentag.

“It was a chance for the senior class to get closer and connect better,” said Paige Pighetti. “It was a great senior experience I will never forget!”

“I thought it was really cool because I wasn’t expecting much participation, but in the end everyone really came together and showed a lot of school spirit,” said Sydney Davis. “All together, it was a wonderful experience.”

The video was entered in a national contest in an attempt to win a campus visit from Rihanna.
.
It is expected that this will be the first of many lip dubs created by DPHS seniors annually.

DPNews shot, edited and produced the video, and is hoping the video will help the team to raise money for a trip to a national convention on video production, being held in Los Angeles in March.

For more information, contact Macy Broesamle at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call John Dent, the Career Technical Education Department chairman, at 805.455.1861.

— Macy Broesamle is marketing manager of DPNews.

