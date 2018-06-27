Dos Pueblos High Student Carter Block Earns Eagle Scout Rank

Carter Block, a sophomore at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.

His Eagle project, in cooperation with the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department, was to refinish the picnic tables at Hilda Ray Park, a neighborhood park located at 1420 Kenwood Road near the Mesa.

Twelve Scouts from Los Padres Council’s Troop 37 and five of their parents cleaned, sanded and painted all 15 picnic tables in the day-long work project.

The group persevered despite the rain that arrived midway through their work. Painting was completed under a number of pop-up tents that were quickly assembled at the site.

At Dos Pueblos High, Carter is enrolled in the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy, runs cross country and track, and participates in the Anime Club.

Outside school, he is active in fencing and is a PADI-certified diver. He also volunteers at the Santa Barbara Zoo as a member of the teen video crew.