Dos Pueblos High Students Have an Idea to Make Time in Their School Day

Armed with survey data from peers, ASB leaders call for seventh-period option to help busy students juggle requirements and electives

With today’s high school students increasingly pressed for time, student leaders at Dos Pueblos High School think a seventh period in the school day schedule is a way to stop the clock — at least for a bit.

The students say increased graduation and college requirements are making it difficult to fit Career Technical Education pathways, electives and other courses of choice into Dos Pueblos High’s six periods. There’s just not enough time.

“The traditional six-period day does not allow enough opportunities to take electives and to expand their interests,” explained Lindsey Fischer, Associated Student Body social media commissioner.

“Students feel a lot of stress due to schedules that are heavy, and have no opportunities for enrichment.”

She said she and many other students must take classes online and at Santa Barbara City College because of the impacts on their schedules. The only option for additional classes is a zero period, which starts at 6:56 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and 7:10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“Our need is to have a schedule that allows students to take more electives and courses of choice throughout the year,” Fischer told Noozhawk.

Fischer, ASB president Sunny Graybill and ASB representative Will Caird collaborated with teachers to send out Google forms asking students for their views on an elective seventh period.

The students surveyed 593 DPHS students from AVID, the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy and English language learners — three groups that are most affected by heavy coursework and class loads.

The results found that 76 percent of DPEA students, 61 percent of English language learners and 56 percent of AVID students would take an elective seventh period if they had the option.

Graybill is a senior in the engineering academy who also plays in the school’s acclaimed Jazz Band, which he says makes it difficult to take his college-required courses and electives that he enjoys.

He said he has had to take three summer school classes and two online courses.

“Students have to take classes during their summer, some time that we would like to consider some mental rest and a break,” Graybill said. “They are taking college classes on evenings after school and they are taking classes in their free time.”

The students also looked at how San Marcos, Lompoc and Santa Ynez high schools handle their schedules. Using a form of a block schedule, both Lompoc and Santa Ynez allow students to take seven periods during an 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. school day.

San Marcos High’s schedule was the most attractive, they said, because it allows for students to take the equivalent of eight classes.

“More students would be deemed college ready,” Caird said.

Shawn Carey, assistant superintendent of secondary education at the Santa Barbara Unified School District and a former DPHS principal, said the students’ idea “is in the exploratory” stage. But she said she’s pleased that they brought the idea forward and completed the research to get people talking.

“Adults on the campus and students on the campus are having a conversation in parallel and are starting to talk to each other about the same topic,” she said.

School board member Kate Ford told the students she’s looking forward to the effort moving ahead.

“I was impressed with how thoughtful, how collaborative, how intelligent and how empowered it looks like you have been, and that means a lot to me,” she said.

