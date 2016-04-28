Dos Pueblos High Students Top Architectural Design Competition for Museum Project

Three Dos Pueblos High School juniors — Allison Larinan, Rose Hillebrandt and Annebel van der Meulen — received first, second and third place, respectively, at the annual High School Architectural Design Competition on March 19 in Santa Ynez. The competition was held by the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara.

“To prepare, I watched the videos online about the different drawings we were to make and what to be sure to include in each of those drawings,” Hillebrandt said.

“My dad and I also got some important tools like an architectural scale, a board, and triangle. But that was pretty much it.”

Contestants had 7½ hours to come up with an idea for a 6,200-square-foot children’s museum; they had to draw out a 3D design of the hypothetical museum and present it to the judges.

The judges scored the drawings based on how the competitors solved the design problem presented and also how well they presented their drawing.

This year, the task was a children’s museum, and the competitors were challenged with including the five senses into the exhibits.

“I would like to pursue architecture because I’m pretty good at math, and I like to think I’m creative, so architecture is a good balance between the two,” van der Meulen said.

The 12 finalists presented their drawings to a group of local architects who scored the designs and presentations.The finalists won a combined $1,200 in prize money donated by the Architectural Foundation.

“This event, is the sort of moment that kids remember,” said Steve Hinkley, president and CEO of MOXI, the new Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation nearing completion in Santa Barbara, in a news release for the competition.

“It’s the kind of event that can set a kid on their way.”

The perpetual trophy will spend the coming year at Dos Pueblos High.

— Benji Hansen is a Dos Pueblos High School student and a reporter for The Charger Account.