Dos Pueblos High Students Top Architectural Design Competition for Museum Project

Juniors Allison Larinan, Rose Hillebrandt and Annebel van der Meulen sweep to victory in annual contest

The Santa Barbara County High School Architectural Design Competition Finalists are, from left, Yuyang Fu of Dunn School, Pica Zhuang of Anacapa School, Kris Camargo of Dunn School (Honorable Mention), Rose Hillebrandt of Dos Pueblos High School (Second Place), Chloe Stevens of San Marcos High School, Allison Larinan of Dos Pueblos High (First Place), Sullivan Israel of Laguna Blanca School (Honorable Mention), Frank Chang of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Nick Sabatini of Dunn School, Anna Nesterenko of Anacapa School, Vivian Zhan of Dunn School and competition organizer David Goldstien. (Stephanie Christoff photo)
By Benji Hansen, Dos Pueblos High School Charger Account | April 28, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

Three Dos Pueblos High School juniors — Allison Larinan, Rose Hillebrandt and Annebel van der Meulen — received first, second and third place, respectively, at the annual High School Architectural Design Competition on March 19 in Santa Ynez. The competition was held by the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara.

“To prepare, I watched the videos online about the different drawings we were to make and what to be sure to include in each of those drawings,” Hillebrandt said.

“My dad and I also got some important tools like an architectural scale, a board, and triangle. But that was pretty much it.”

Contestants had 7½ hours to come up with an idea for a 6,200-square-foot children’s museum; they had to draw out a 3D design of the hypothetical museum and present it to the judges.

The judges scored the drawings based on how the competitors solved the design problem presented and also how well they presented their drawing.

This year, the task was a children’s museum, and the competitors were challenged with including the five senses into the exhibits.

“I would like to pursue architecture because I’m pretty good at math, and I like to think I’m creative, so architecture is a good balance between the two,” van der Meulen said.

The 12 finalists presented their drawings to a group of local architects who scored the designs and presentations.The finalists won a combined $1,200 in prize money donated by the Architectural Foundation.

“This event, is the sort of moment that kids remember,” said Steve Hinkley, president and CEO of MOXI, the new Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation nearing completion in Santa Barbara, in a news release for the competition.

“It’s the kind of event that can set a kid on their way.”

Allison Larinan describes her winning entry in the recent High School Architectural Design Competition. (Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara photo)

The perpetual trophy will spend the coming year at Dos Pueblos High.

— Benji Hansen is a Dos Pueblos High School student and a reporter for The Charger Account. Connect with The Charger Account on Facebook.

Rose Hillebrandt finished second in the competition. (Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara photo)
Contestants had to come up with an idea for a 6,200-square-foot children’s museum, draw out a 3D design and present the concept to the judges. (Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara photo)
