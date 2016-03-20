Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:28 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos High School Wins State Mock Trial Championship

Chargers claim first California title in 29 years, look forward to national championship tournament in Idaho in May

The state champion Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial Team proudly poses for a photo opportunity after Sunday’s 35th Annual California Mock Trial Finals awards ceremony in Sacramento. Click to view larger
The state champion Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial Team proudly poses for a photo opportunity after Sunday’s 35th Annual California Mock Trial Finals awards ceremony in Sacramento. (Dos Pueblos High School Charger Account photo)
By Damara Lopez-Nelson, Dos Pueblos High School Charger Account | updated logo 4:30 p.m. | March 20, 2016 | 2:15 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team on Sunday beat Menlo School to win the 35th Annual California Mock Trial Championship in Sacramento.

Dos Pueblos earned the title after an intense, three-day competition played out in five trials against some of the state’s most talented teams. It is the first time Dos Pueblos has won in 29 years, making this win especially rewarding for the team.

“To hear our names next to first place, was the most gratifying, beautiful moment of my entire life,” exclaimed freshman Mariana Mezic, who played a defendant in Sunday’s case.

“I felt like everything I had done had just fit together in that moment like a puzzle piece.”

For senior Maggie Miller, a team captain and prosecution attorney, the victory was the culmination of the team’s hard work and dedication.

“I think (winning state) really shows the teamwork and education and family that we all have,” she said. “It’s a great way to end senior year, honestly, especially with something that was so — and is — so important to my life.”

Co-captain Nina Downey, another senior and a defense attorney, echoed Miller.

“We’re (the seniors) really going out with a bang, you know,” she said. “No matter what happens next, this is something that we can be proud of forever.”

Sophomore Susanna Sinclair is the prosecution clerk and the defense’s unofficial timekeeper.

“It’s just the most amazing thing to put so much work in this and know it all paid off,” she said.

Kelly Savio, the team’​s teacher coach, was exultant.

“The teams at the state level of competition are truly top-notch teams,” she said. “We were thrilled to earn the chance to compete against them, and we’re even more thrilled now to be heading to the national competition.

“Win or lose, we hope we make our school and community and state proud of us. We’ve worked to represent Santa Barbara County well!”

In addition to Downey and Miller, the mock trial team captains are seniors Jenny Rothman and Rafael Saavedra.

Team members are Adrien Abbud, Mario Aguirre, Maya Al Sabeh, Carrie Appel, Nils Brown, Luis Cardenas, Grace Crozier, Ryan Daniel, Cindy Diaz, Ainsley Diehl, Alexandra Edgar, Jeremy Embar, Rebecca Embar, Sydney Fry, Ruby Gans, Ishani Ghosh, Chloe Glikbarg, Leo Glikbarg, Aidan Haggerty, Jenny Jang, Dan Kelly, Hoku Kern, Miles Kretschmer, Aidan Lethaby, Natasha Lethaby, Damara Lopez-Nelson, Lola Macy, Paige Maho, Sequoia May, Eddy Mendoza, Mariana Mezic, Ally Mintzer, Keegan Noronha, Michelle Qin, Sophia Qin, Maya Reese, Jennie Rezek, Susanna Sinclair, Wyatt Spivak, Anjali Thakrar, Henry Urschel, Michael Wallis and Shaoni White.

Savio is joined by volunteer attorney coaches Joel Block, ​Deedrea Edgar, Susan Epstein, Sarah Knecht and Tyrone Maho.

Next up for Dos Pueblos is the national competition in May in Boise, Idaho.

— Damara Lopez-Nelson is a Dos Pueblos High School student and a reporter for The Charger Account. Connect with The Charger Account on Facebook.

(The Charger Account​ video)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 