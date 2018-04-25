Dos Pueblos Hitters Respond Well to Changes, Beat Santa Barbara 8-2

Baseball

With the 16-game winning streak done after Tuesday's loss, Dos Pueblos baseball coach George Hedricks felt free to make changes in his lineup for Game 2 of the three-game Channel League baseball series with Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

Hedricks moved Mason Boelter and Drew Darke in the batting order and the adjustments paid off big time for the Chargers. The pair combined for six hits, four runs and two RBI in an 8-2 victory at Eddie Mathews Field that evened the series and handed Santa Barbara its first loss in league play.

Santa Barbara is now 7-1 in league and 12-7 overall while DP is 6-1 and 18-3. Game 3 is Friday at Santa Barbara.

Boelter went 3 for 4, with a pair of singles and a booming homer to right field, while Darke hit three singles on a 3-4 day, and drove in two runs. The Chargers rapped out 10 hits.

Dylan Kelley continued his hot hitting in the series, going 2 for 4 with two runs scored. He’s now 5 for 7 in the two games.

"It’s a good little lineup we got," said Boelter of the Kelley-Boelter-Darke combination.

Boelter moved from sixth to fifth in the batting order while Darke dropped from clean-up to the No. 6 spot.

The changed worked great for both players.

Nico Martinez hits a pinch-hit double to drive in two runs and give Dos Pueblos a 6-2 lead in the sixth inning at Santa Barbara. The Chargers won 8-2 to even the 3-game series. Game 3 is Friday at SBHS. pic.twitter.com/C00LsFDO64 — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) April 26, 2018

"I think Hedricks didn’t want to switch anything up because we were on a 16-game wining streak," said Darke. "But once we lost he was, ‘OK, now I can change the order.’ He put what he probably wanted to put.

"I like batting later anyway because when you bat cleanup they throw you better pitches and spot you up better. I got to see better pitches and that’s why I hit better today."

"It worked pretty good," said Boelter.

"We had the same lineup for almost two months," Hedricks said. "I haven’t changed it. I haven’t done anything because we were on a winning streak and I wasn’t willing to change anything.

"I saw a couple of things (Tuesday) that needed to be adjusted, take pressure off some hitters and move guys up that have been hot," he added. "Mason has been swinging it amazing all Channel League, so I bumped him up a little bit. Dylan is obviously staying hot. I think it was helpful for Drew to move down a little bit and take a little pressure off himself. I think he was pressing a little bit and he was great today."

The trio was involved in getting DP on the board first in the game.

Kelley singled to lead off the second inning against Santa Barbara starter Jeremy Knight, Boelter followed with a single, advancing Kelley to third. Darke stroked a single to bring in Kelley for the first run and Chris Abbott followed with a sacrifice fly to score Boelter for a 2-0 lead.

"We were pretty relaxed," Boelter said of playing in a must-win game for DP. "We know we’re a good team and if we come out and play our game we’ll win. We just tried to stay within ourselves and hit the ball and it worked out."

Santa Barbara got one run back in the bottom of the second against Kelley. Nick Dallow walked, Frankie Gamberdella singled and Kai Uchio hit a ball over first base for a RBI single.

The Dons tied the score in the third on back-to-back singles by Scott Feldman and Anthony Firestone and a one-out RBI single by Dallow.

After giving up a walk to Gamberdella, Kelley stepped up his game. He got Nick Oakley to hit into a double play to end the third inning and struck out a pair of hitters in a scoreless fourth.

"There was a time in a couple of innings where I was starting to think little about, ‘Hey, we got to get some things moving,’" Hedricks said about Kelley's pitching. "I don’t know if that motivated him or not, but he sure got sharp in the middle. He definitely got stronger in the middle."

Dos Pueblos regained the lead (3-2) in the fourth when Boelter singled with one out, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Darke’s single to left.

Kelley got into trouble again in the fifth, giving up singles to Firestone and Bryce Warrecker.

Hedricks elected to go with Isaac Coffey as a reliever for the second day, and the Oral Roberts signee came through, retiring the next three batters.

"That’s what hit takes in Channel League when you’re playing a team like Santa Barbara," said Hedricks on using Coffey for the second straight day in relief before he starts Game 3 on Friday. "I had to make that calI. I think he’ll respond well and come out Friday and give us a good start."

Santa Barbara's inability to cash in the fifth ining frustrated coach Donny Warrecker.

"We didn’t get enough clutch hits to match them today," he said. "We had some repeat mistakes with our hitting approach that we got on some guys last game. They just repeated the same thing, so that part was frustrating."

Coffey’s relief effort lit the fuse for the DP offense in the sixth. Kelley singled off Santa Barbara reliever Mike Moschitto to lead off the inning, Darke hit a one-out single and Chris Abbott hit ball up the middle that the Dons were unable to field, allowing Kelley to score to give the Chargers a 4-2 lead.

Nico Martinez was called to pinch hit in the No. 9 spot and he ripped a ball that kicked up chalk on the first-base line, skipped over the edge of the first base bag and rolled into right-field foul territory for a two-run double, boosting DP’s lead to 6-2.

"I think that was one of my better calls," Hedricks cracked of bringing in Martinez.

Coach Warrecker didn't agree that Martinez's hit was a fair ball.

"Bryce was playing on the line. You can see he dove four feet into foul territory. Somehow, (the umpire) claims it went over the bag. That was a real turning point in the game."

He also pointed to the misplay on Abbott's ball as a difference maker.

Chris Abbott reaches on a misplayed ball up the middle and Dylan Kelley scores to give Dos Pueblos a 4-2 lead over Santa Barbara in the sixth. DP won 8-2 pic.twitter.com/ePHy2rLJwZ — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) April 26, 2018

"If we play defense, none of that happens and it's a 4-2 ballgame and we’re still right in it."

Hedricks said Martinez's double brought a sigh of relief to the team.

"That ball went over the bag — it couldn’t have been any closer," he said. "It was big hit for us. Everybody took a breath, I know I did."

Coffey and Boelter put an exclamation point on the win for DP with home runs in the seventh.

"I’ve been seeing the ball really well lately and I’ve been piecing balls up but just haven’t got the launch angle," said Boelter. "That one I did and it went, and it was smoking."

Charley Cuykendall pitched the seventh for DP, giving Coffey an extra inning to pitch in the series finale on Friday.

Santa Barbara will throw Derek True.

