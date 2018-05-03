Dos Pueblos’ Hodosy Brothers’ Dramatic Run Falls Short in Doubles Final Against Ventura

Tennis

Dos Pueblos boys tennis' Ryan and Christian Hodosy were just the fourth seed heading into the Channel League finals this week, but the identical twins reached the doubles final and took down the defending champion Dominik Stefanov/Daniel Newton of San Marcos along the way.

The Hodosy brothers gutted out a win over Stefanov/Newton in a nailbiting semifinal. They came away with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4) win, staying consistent at the net during a seesaw tiebreaker. In the final, they conceded a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Ventura's Max Cohen/Noah Laber.

The twins had trailed 1-4 earlier in the set and Stefanov/Newton looked poised to reach the final again, especially after Christian Hodosy double-faulted away an entire service game. But the pair won a few wild rallies and nailed a handful of decisive volleys to clinch the victory in the clutch.

Dos Pueblos coach Liz French said she shed tears after the brothers somehow cracked the Stefanov/Newton powerhouse. For a duo that prioritizes basketball over tennis and does not train year-round, the run was "Cinderella-like," French said.

The Hodosys' father, Ferenc Hodosy, is a professional tennis instructor at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club. Between and during points, the brothers strategized with each other verbally and by code, as each net player held up hand signs to confirm where his brother would be serving.

"They're calm," French said. "We tell all our players to follow their example and to stay calm. These guys have been down as low as 0-4 and come back to win."

After the lengthy three-setter, the Hodosys couldn't keep their stride in the final against Ventura's Cohen/Laber. Down 0-5 in the second set, the brothers steered clear of a bagel loss by breaking Cohen/Laber with a deuce win to keep themselves afloat temporarily.

By reaching the final, the brothers qualify for the CIF individual sectional tournament, in which they will compete on May 24.

"Being in our senior year, we really wanted to get to sectionals and do something special," Christian Hodosy said. "We had to play our best to take it to [Stefanov/Newton] and we did it. So to beat the number one seed was great."

The two credited their brotherhood as a good source of on-court instinct, as well as "telepathy."

Throughout the season, the Hodosys led the way for the Chargers, who finished 1-5 in Channel League play despite the roster's strong doubles production.

"I think it was still a lot of fun even if our team didn't do that well," Ryan said. "It was fun being with the team and motivating each other. Me and Christian liked being leaders and motivating our teammates to do the best they could do."

On the singles end, Ty Cohen captured the singles league title with a 6-2, 6-2 win over his Ventura teammate Hunter Leija. Two San Marcos players, Stefanov and teammate Alexi Gill, reached the semifinals, but they lost to Leija and Cohen respectively on Wednesday.

