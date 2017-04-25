Dos Pueblos Holds Off Dunn for 9-8 Girls Lacross Win

Lacrosse

The Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team squeaked out a 9-8 win against Dunn on Tuesday.

Dunn rallied from an 8-4 deficit to put a scare into the Chargers (5-12, 4-4 in Channel League).

Grace Long and FayAnn Wooten-Raya led DP in scoring, while Britni Tisdale, Vivian Le and Erin Bies sparked the defense. Tara Van Hoorn led the team in face-off wins.

The Chargers play their final regular season game Thurday at home.



