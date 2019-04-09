Dos Pueblos Holds Off San Marcos, 4-3

Dos Pueblos held on to beat San Marcos, 4-3, in a Channel League baseball game at San Marcos on Tuesday.
Dos Pueblos is now 6-4 in league and 13-8-1 overall. San Marcos had a six-game winning streak snapped and fell to 3-7 in league and 14-12 overall.
Nico Martinez went five innings for DP and allowed three runs, struck out five and didn't walk a batter. He won his fourth straight start.
Mason Boelter pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn the save.
Evan Steinberger and Mason Boelter each had two hits in the game, while Martinez, Dylan Ledbetter and Nate Jordan also contributed hits. Jordan had an RBI single in the first inning.
Steinberger moved from second base to catcher and "played a tremendous defense behind the plate," said coach George Hedricks.
Dos Pueblos hosts San. Marcos on Friday.