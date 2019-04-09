Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, April 10 , 2019, 2:02 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank

Dos Pueblos Holds Off San Marcos, 4-3

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 9, 2019 | 7:21 p.m.
Nico Martinez Click to view larger
Nico Martinez of Dos Pueblos won his fourth straight start. (Isaiah Valenzuela photo)

Dos Pueblos held on to beat San Marcos, 4-3, in a Channel League baseball game at San Marcos on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos is now 6-4 in league and 13-8-1 overall. San Marcos had a six-game winning streak snapped and fell to 3-7 in league and 14-12 overall.

Nico Martinez went five innings for DP and allowed three runs, struck out five and didn't walk a batter. He won his fourth straight start.

Mason Boelter pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn the save. 

Evan Steinberger and Mason Boelter each had two hits in the game, while Martinez, Dylan Ledbetter and Nate Jordan also contributed hits. Jordan had an RBI single in the first inning.  

Steinberger moved from second base to catcher and "played a tremendous defense behind the plate," said coach George Hedricks.

Dos Pueblos hosts San. Marcos on Friday.


 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 