Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Holds Off Santa Barbara, 9-5

Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse beat Santa Barbara High, 9-5, on Tuesday to claim undefeated season series against both crosstown rivals in Santa Barbara and San Marcos.

The Chargers also beat Dunn and Thacher twice apiece, leaving only a sole league loss to Cate to push them into second place in league play.

Dos Pueblos led 6-4 at the half and needed a strong defensive push in the second period to clinch the win.

Olivia Geyling and Tara Van Hoorn each notched three goals in the win.

Alina Henrickson, Alexia Vance and Gina Shapiro contributed one goal each to the effort. Brooke Essig added two assists.

Coach Sam Limkeman further credited Essig and Elena Ibbetson for tightening the team's defensive stance by recording team highs in ground ball controls, takeaways and interceptions.

Sabrina Loza had three goals and Mia Barton had two for Santa Barbara.

Dos Pueblos (12-4, 8-1) will wrap up league play at Cate on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.