Dos Pueblos Holds Off Whittier, 68-62

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos roared out to a 25-8 lead in the first quarter at Whittier and then hung on for a 68-62 non-league boys basketball victory on Friday.

The Chargers led 38-20 at halftime, but Whittier stepped up its game in the third quarter and cut the deficit to six, 48-42.

"We let Whittier get back into the game and they hit wide-open three-point shots," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "It was a close game the entire fourth quarter. Down the stretch we were able to convert on the offense end and we had a couple good defensive stops."

Cyrus Wallace led the Chargers (5-1) with 18 points, Jake Enrico scored 13 and Max McCeney added 11.

"This was a good test for us going down so far into L.A., and this being our third game of the week with no practice," Zamora. "It’s definitely showing, but we have to travel Saturday to Arroyo Grande and try to get better for 32 minutes."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal