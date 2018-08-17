Saturday, August 18 , 2018, 1:08 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Dos Pueblos Holds On to Win Opener for Coach Caines in His Debut

Brandon Miguel, Diego Cruz make big plays in 31-24 win over Foothill

Eric Lopez and Brandon Miguel Click to view larger
Eric Lopez (5) celebrates with Dos Pueblos teammate Brandon Miguel after scoring on a 39-yard run to give the Chargers a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 17, 2018 | 11:03 p.m.

Winning the season opener is special for any football team.

For Dos Pueblos coach Doug Caines, Friday night’s hold-your-breath 31-24 victory over Santa Ana-Foothill at San Marcos’ Warkentin Stadium had added significance.

First, Caines won in his debut as head football coach of the Chargers.

Second, the victory came on the birthday of his late mother, Jo Ann Caines. The principal at La Cumbre Junior High and a rock star educator and administrator in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, Jo Ann Caines passed away in June.

“Talking to my sisters, it’s probably the most emotional day I’ve had in a long time,” said coach Caines after senior running back Eric Lopez gave DP a two-touchdown lead with an 8-yard touchdown run with 5:43 left in the game and Diego Cruz later recovered an onsides kick after Foothill scored to secure the victory.

“…The day is just full of unspeakable type of feelings,” Caines continued. “I’m so happy we could finish it off like this. My mom was at every game last year, including all the way down at Quartz Hill (for the CIF Division 10 final). The kids honored me by putting a ‘JC’ decal on the back of their helmets.

“It’s so special today, a story-book day for me. And I’m so happy for the kids.”

Dos Pueblos roared out to a 21-0 lead in the first half. David Leon broke off a 30-yard run for the first touchdown of the season on the Chargers’ first possession. Jesse Molkoy kicked the PAT.

After Foothill missed a 25-yard field goal attempt, DP scored again. Diego Cruz blasted through the defense on a counter play and bolted 57 yards to the Knights’ 11. Brandon Miguel scored on the next play for a 14-0 lead at 11:56 of the second quarter.

Angel Flores Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos offensive tackle Angel Flores throws a block against Foothill in Friday’s season opener. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Lopez made it 21-0, bouncing and spinning off defenders on an electrifying 39-yard TD run.

“I made a deal and it’s called ‘the agreement’ with the running backs,” Caines said. “It’s very simple: The way we play football we can block10 guys. That leaves one guy unblocked and it’s the running back’s job to make that guy miss, No matter how much you lift or how fast you are, your 40 time in shorts, if you can’t make that 11th guy miss, you’re not the right running back for us. And the guys take it personal. We expect to make one guy miss and two or three is icing.”

Foothill running back Roman Pistone followed that same advice and made DP defenders miss. He capped an 80-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run with 3:27 to go in the first half. Pistone carried six times on the drive for 44 yards.  He rushed for 126 yards on 25 carries in the first half and finished the game with 191 yards on 33 carries.

Cruz recovered a Foothill fumble on a punt return and the Chargers capitalized with a 40-yard field goal by Molkoy to go up 24-7 at 8:40 of the third quarter.

Foothill struck back on a 30-yard run by Pistone. Ryan Tuchman’s PAT cut DP’s lead to 24-14 with 4:00 left in the third quarter.

The Knights pulled within a touchdown (24-17) when Tuchman hit a field goal from 27 yards with 8:57 to go in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Miguel helped get the momentum back on DP’s side. He caught a 30-yard pass from Leon on third-and-6 play and, two plays later, broke off a 26-yard run up the middle to put the ball at the Foothill 8. 

“It was special,” Caines said of Miguel’s clutch play. “As I talked about all the running backs we had, quote, unquote, he wasn’t one of them. It’s a testament  to the work that these guys have put in. Our fourth best running back exploded tonight.

“Sure the O-line matters and the blocking matters, but at the end of the day this is truly a family system.”

Lopez finished the drive with an 8-yard sweep around the left side for a 31-17 lead. 

Foothill quarterback JD Curran drove his team 68 yards for a touchdown. He hit Pistone on a 5-yard pass to make it 31-24 with 2:05 left. 

The Knights hammered an onside kick off the leg a DP player and in the ensuing scramble Cruz came up with the ball.

The Chargers ran out the clock to claim victory for their coach and his family.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 