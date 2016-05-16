Dos Pueblos Home for CIF Softball Opener; San Marcos on road for wild-card game

Softball

Dos Pueblos was seeded third for the CIF-SS Division 4 softball playoffs and opens on Thursday with a home game against a wild-card round winner.

The Chargers, 19-7 and the Channel League's No. 1 team, face either Lakeside of Lake Elsinore or Valley Christian of Cerritos at 3:15 p.m., at Okinaka Field. DP has advanced to the division semifinals the last three years.

San Marcos received a wild-card berth in the Division 4 playoffs. The Royals (16-10, Channel League No. 3) travel to Santa Ana on Tuesday to play Segerstrom (15-7, Golden West No. 2). The winner plays at Linfield Christian (23-1) in Temecula on Thursday.

In Division 5, Los Padres League champion Lompoc (18-7) plays the winner of the Crescenta Valley-Cerritos wild-card game on Thursday while Cabrillo (16-10) travels to Duarte for a first-round game.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.