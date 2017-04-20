Dos Pueblos Honors 18 College-Bound Student Athletes

Dos Pueblos introduced 18 college-bound student athletes at a letter-of-intent signing ceremony on Thursday at Sovine Gym.

Each of the athletes sat at a table with a hand-painted sign of the logo or name of the university they will be attending in the fall. Their coaches introduced them to the audience.

The athletes represented 10 sports. Girls water polo led the way with three signees. They are Toni Shackelford (UC Irvine), Britni Tisdale (Azusa Pacific University) and Grace Heck (George Washington University). They helped DP advance to the CIF-SS Division 1 semifinals.

Two members of the boys water polo team are going to the next level: Taylor Gustason is headed to UCSB and Dylan Elliott signed with Pomona-Pitzer.

The girls soccer team had two signees: Kiara Pickett, the Channel League Offensive Player of the Year, is going to Stanford and Raquel Uyesaka is bound for UC Santa Cruz.

Two softball players are moving on, Anya Schmitz to Brown University in Rhode Island and Siena Wagner to Purdue in Indiana.

Cross country runners Hunter Clark and Christina Rice are staying in California. Clark signed with Cal Poly and Rice is headed for UCLA.

From the girls swim team, Cassie Barkhorn signed with Boise State. The boys swim signees are Teodor Velikov with UCSB and Eric Lindheim-Marx with Wesleyan University in Connecticut.

Colter Nisbet of the DP baseball team committed to Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

Spencer Kemmerer, the school record holder in the high jump, is taking his talents to UC Davis.

Camila Casanueva, a two-time All-CIF and All-Channel League basketball player, is headed to Brandeis University in Massachusetts.

Three-time Channel League wrestling champion Ryan Fidel signed with Colorado School of Mines.

Dan Feldhaus, the athletic director at Dos Pueblos, thanked the student athletes for all their hard work and representing the school. He also reminded them that they'll always be Chargers.

