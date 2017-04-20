Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:26 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Dos Pueblos Honors 18 College-Bound Student Athletes

The Dos Pueblos student athletes honored at a letter-of-intent signing ceremony include, back row, from left: Hunter Clark (Cal Poly, cross country), Colter Nisbet (Trinity, baseball), Taylor Gustason (UCSB, water polo), Teodor Velikov (UCSB, swimming); Middle row: Raquel Uyesaka (UC Santa Cruz, softball), Anya Schmitz (Brown, softball), Siena Wagner (Purdue, softball), Grace Heck (George Washington, water polo), Toni Shackelford (UC Irvine, water polo), Ryan Fidel (Colorado School of Mines, wrestling), Christina Rice (UCLA, cross country), Britni Tisdale (Azusa Pacific, water polo), Christina Shackelford, the older sister of Toni, Dylan Elliott (Pomona-Pitzer, water polo). Bottom row: Camila Casanueva (Brandeis, basketball), Cassandra Barkhorn (Boise State, swimming), Kiara Pickett (Stanford, soccer), Spencer Kemmerer (UC Davis, track & field), Eric Lindheim-Marx (Wesleyan, swimming). Click to view larger
The Dos Pueblos student athletes honored at a letter-of-intent signing ceremony include, back row, from left: Hunter Clark (Cal Poly, cross country), Colter Nisbet (Trinity, baseball), Taylor Gustason (UCSB, water polo), Teodor Velikov (UCSB, swimming); Middle row: Raquel Uyesaka (UC Santa Cruz, softball), Anya Schmitz (Brown, softball), Siena Wagner (Purdue, softball), Grace Heck (George Washington, water polo), Toni Shackelford (UC Irvine, water polo), Ryan Fidel (Colorado School of Mines, wrestling), Christina Rice (UCLA, cross country), Britni Tisdale (Azusa Pacific, water polo), Christina Shackelford, the older sister of Toni, Dylan Elliott (Pomona-Pitzer, water polo). Bottom row: Camila Casanueva (Brandeis, basketball), Cassandra Barkhorn (Boise State, swimming), Kiara Pickett (Stanford, soccer), Spencer Kemmerer (UC Davis, track & field), Eric Lindheim-Marx (Wesleyan, swimming). (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 20, 2017 | 3:56 p.m.

Dos Pueblos introduced 18 college-bound student athletes at a letter-of-intent signing ceremony on Thursday at Sovine Gym. 

Each of the athletes sat at a table with a hand-painted sign of the logo or name of the university they will be attending in the fall. Their coaches introduced them to the audience.

The athletes represented 10 sports. Girls water polo led the way with three signees. They are Toni Shackelford (UC Irvine), Britni Tisdale (Azusa Pacific University) and Grace Heck (George Washington University). They helped DP advance to the CIF-SS Division 1 semifinals.

Two members of the boys water polo team are going to the next level: Taylor Gustason is headed to UCSB and Dylan Elliott signed with Pomona-Pitzer.

The girls soccer team had two signees: Kiara Pickett, the Channel League Offensive Player of the Year, is going to Stanford and Raquel Uyesaka is bound for UC Santa Cruz.

Two softball players are moving on, Anya Schmitz to Brown University in Rhode Island and Siena Wagner to Purdue in Indiana.

Cross country runners Hunter Clark and Christina Rice are staying in California. Clark signed with Cal Poly and Rice is headed for UCLA.

From the girls swim team, Cassie Barkhorn signed with Boise State. The boys swim signees are Teodor Velikov with UCSB and Eric Lindheim-Marx with Wesleyan University in Connecticut.

Colter Nisbet of the DP baseball team committed to Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

Spencer Kemmerer, the school record holder in the high jump, is taking his talents to UC Davis.

Camila Casanueva, a two-time All-CIF and All-Channel League basketball player, is headed to Brandeis University in Massachusetts.

Three-time Channel League wrestling champion Ryan Fidel signed with Colorado School of Mines.

Dan Feldhaus, the athletic director at Dos Pueblos, thanked the student athletes for all their hard work and representing the school. He also reminded them that they'll always be Chargers.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Dos Pueblos introduced 18 college-bound student athletes at a letter-of-intent signing ceremony on Thursday at Sovine Gym. 

Each of the athletes sat at a table with a hand-painted sign of the logo or name of the university they will be attending in the fall. Their coaches introduced them to the audience.

The athletes represented 10 sports. Girls water polo led the way with three signees. They are Toni Shackelford (UC Irvine), Britni Tisdale (Azusa Pacific University) and Grace Heck (George Washington University).

Two members of the boys water polo team are going to the next level: Taylor Gustason is headed to UCSB and Dylan Elliott signed with Pomona-Pitzer.

The girls soccer team had two signees: Kiara Pickett, the Channel League Offensive Player of the Year, is going to Stanford and Raquel Uyesaka is bound for UC Santa Cruz.

Two softball players are moving on, Anya Schmitz to Brown University in Rhode Island and Siena Wagner to Purdue in Indiana.

Cross country runners Hunter Clark and Christina Rice are staying in California. Clark signed with Cal Poly and Rice is headed for UCLA.

From the girls swim team, Cassie Barkhorn signed with Boise State. The boys swim signees are Teodor Velikov with UCSB and Eric Lindheim-Marx with Wesleyan University in Connecticut.

Colter Nisbet of the DP baseball team committed to Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

Spencer Kemmerer, the school record holder in the high jump, is taking his talents to UC Davis.

Camila Casanueva, a two-time All-CIF and All-Channel League basketball player, is headed to Brandeis University in Massachusetts.

Three-time Channel League wrestling champion Ryan Fidel signed with Colorado School of Mines.

Dan Feldhaus, the athletic director at Dos Pueblos, thanked the student athletes for all their hard work and representing the school. He also reminded them that they'll always be Chargers.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 