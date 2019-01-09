Dos Pueblos Honors Four Seniors, Rolls to 19-2 Victory

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos girls water polo celebrated its Senior Day with a 19-2 rout of Cabrillo on Wednesday.

Nine players scored for the Chargers, who led 8-0 after the first quarter and 14-1 at halftime.

Before the game, DP paid tribute to its four seniors: Sophie Leggett, Kayla Peacock, Abbi Hill and Giulia Saracco. Leggett (Cal), Peacock (UC San Diego) and Hill (UCLA) have signed National Letters of Intent to play at the next level.

Underclassmen Maddie Choi, Audrey Lang, Sabina Shackelford and Charlie Winter each spoke eloquently about their senior classmates.

The Chargers (10-4, 3-0 in league) are back in action on Friday against Los Alamitos in the first round of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions. The game is at 1:30 p.m. at DP.

