Dos Pueblos Invitational Being Run at Chase Palm Park

The annual Dos Pueblos Invitational cross country meet moves from Shoreline Park to Chase Palm Park on Friday.
The first race begins with the 9th grade boys at 2 p.m. The start and finish will be at the soccer field at Chase Palm Park. The course is on the grass down to East Beach, with the runners going down and back twice.
Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Bishop Diego, Cate and Providence are the local schools competing. The out of the area competitors include Long Beach Poly (ranked fourth in Division 1 of the CIF-SS), Cabrillo, Pacifica, and Antelope Valley.