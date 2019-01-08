Dos Pueblos Is Strong From Start to Finish in Win Over Santa Ynez

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos started fast and never let up in beating Santa Ynez, 61-44, in a Channel League boys basketball game at Santa Ynez on Tuesday night,

The Chargers jumped out to a 17-9 lead in the first quarter and expanded it to 37-20 by halftime.

"I was pleased with the way our team played tonight," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "We came out and started fast and ended the game on a strong note."

Jaron Rillie led the Chargers with 13 points and Alex McCeney and Alex Perez each scored 10 points.

"I was really proud of the way that sophomore Alex Perez stepped up on both ends of the court for us," Zamora said. "Baylor (Huyck) and John Givans contributed from the perimeter, and Kellen Pisacane played aggressive for us."

Merek Mercado had 12 points and Ryan Rennick 11 for Santa Ynez.

Dos Pueblos (8-12, 2-1) plays host to San Marcos on Friday night.