Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir and Combo to Perform at School’s Spring Concert on May 9

The Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir and Combo just returned from the Reno Jazz Festival in Reno.

“They received excellent ratings from nationally known jazz adjudicators/judges,” said Dos Pueblos High School music director Brian Slotnick-Lastrico, “including the head of the prestigious USC Thornton School of Music’s Jazz Choir, with whom they were able to have a private vocal clinic.”

Junior Nathaniel Neumann earned the coveted award of “Outstanding Musicianship” for the third straight year, an achievement that is very rare.

The jazz choir and combo will take the stage on campus next week, performing vocal jazz and also several songs from the hottest a cappella group in the country, Pentatonix, for the Spring Concert at 7 p.m. May 9 at the Dos Pueblos High School Elings Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be available at the door and are $5 for students/seniors and $8 for adults.

— Andre Neumann is a Dos Pueblos High School parent.