Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir Spreads ‘Be Kind’ Message with T-shirt Fundraiser

The Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir is holding a special fundraiser leading up to its annual “Holiday Celebration” performance at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Elings Performing Arts Center at Dos Pueblos High School.

The concert will feature ensembles from both the Vocal Music Department as well as the Instrumental Music Department at Dos Pueblos.

To counteract a lot of the negativity that is prevalent today and take a stand against bullying, the DP Jazz Choir has created a special “Be Kind” T-shirt that serves as a reminder to others to do the right thing.

“A family member of one of our singers was being bullied, so in order to show solidarity with that individual, my mom created these shirts for the group to wear,” said Courtney Anderson, the director of the group. “We wanted to show that there are people out there willing to step up and speak out against bullying.”

The DP Jazz Choir will be using the funds from this campaign to help offset travel costs for their competitive jazz festivals. Next April, they will once again compete at the Reno International Jazz Festival, where they placed third out of 20 high school ensembles.

“The group felt as though we had won the whole thing,” Anderson said. “We are still building the program up to where we want it to be, and students poured their hearts out on stage. It was such a validating moment during the call-off.”

The holiday season is the primary fundraising time for the group, performing for senior centers, community events and private parties. However, almost all of the holiday performances for the group were canceled last year because of the devastation of the Thomas Fire. They are looking forward to a full December of performances to showcase their hard work.

T-shirts are available by clicking here, and all proceeds go directly to the choir. Tickets to the upcoming performance can be purchased at the door.

Click here for more information about the choir.

— Courtney Anderson is the vocal music director at Dos Pueblos High School.