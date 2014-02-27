Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:06 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

School Bands Coming Together Saturday for Dos Pueblos Jazz Festival

By Beth Green for the Dos Pueblos Jazz Festival | February 27, 2014 | 9:51 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos Instrumental Music Department is proud to host the 45th annual Dos Pueblos Jazz Festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday.

Area high school and junior high school jazz bands will come together in the Dos Pueblos Elings Performing Arts Center to play throughout the day for the love of jazz and in the atmosphere of friendly competition.

Stick around to hear the SBCC Lunch Break Band at 1 p.m., and enjoy locally baked goodies and pizza. We promise a great day of jazz!

Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

— Beth Green represents the Dos Pueblos Jazz Festival.

