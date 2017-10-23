Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:15 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos’ Julia Forster Advances to CIF Finals

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 23, 2017 | 9:59 p.m.

Julia Forster of Dos Pueblos shot a 4-over par 76 at Soule Park on Monday to advance out of the CIF-Southern Section Northern Regional and qualify for the CIF-SS Individual Finals on Nov. 2 at the River Ridge Victoria Lakes Course in Oxnard

Julia Forster of Dos Pueblos advanced to the CIF-SS Individual Finals. Click to view larger
Forster was the lone golfer from the county to advance.

Bella Vigna, the four-time Channel League champion tied nine golfers at 77 but failed to advance after losing in on the first playoff hole. Four advanced in the playoffs.

Thirty-six players moved on to the final.

“This is Julia’s first time advancing to this level,” DP coach Rob Schiff said. “She’s worked incredibly hard for four years and really deserved to advance. We are extremely proud of our kids and their effort.”

The next best score from the county was a 79 by Righetti’s Sarah Fouratt and Gabby Minier of DP. Claire Alford of Righetti and Grace Hay of Bishop Diego each shot 87, Lompoc’s Kendal Martin scored a 92, Ashlyn Wiswall of Cabrillo was at 101, Gracie Church of Santa Ynez shot 104 and Britney McCune of Cabrillo a 106.

“Gabby got off to a rough start, but fought back hard to giver herself a chance,” Schiff said. “She just missed the playoff by two shots. All three of our kids had great years.”

Dos Pueblos will compete in the CIF Team Championships next Monday at Los Robles Golf Club in Thousand Oaks.


— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

