Dos Pueblos Jumps on Arroyo Grande; Bishop Softball Wins

Prep Roundup

Dos Pueblos won five sets in the first round and held off CIF Division 2 fourth-ranked Arroyo Grande, 11-7, in a non-league tennis match on Monday.

"Although we were 5-1 after the first round, we did not let up," DP coach Liz Frech said. "We knew the remaining rounds were ahead of us. We battled through each game and set."

In singles, Mason Dochterman and Chris Lane took two sets each, and the Chargers won seven of nine sets against very solid opponents in doubles. Ryan and Christian Hodosy swept, and the duos of Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick, and Vincent Villano and Andrew DeAlba took two sets each.

"I am very proud of our Chargers who stepped up their game and took charge of this match," said Frech.

Dos Pueblos improves to 9-5 on the season

SOFTBALL

Bishop Diego 5, Malibu 2

Kara Murray and Isabella Gregson each had two hits to lead the Cardinals to the Frontier League win.

One of Murray's hits was a triple. Sarah Leicht, Kylie Koeper and Marissa Quintana had singles.

"I am hoping this league win will boost our confidence and carry us through the rest of the season," said coach John Ceriale.

