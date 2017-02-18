Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:26 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Jumps on Orange Lutheran Early, Wins CIF Quarterfinal, 13-10

Chargers will face No. 1 Laguna Beach in the Division 1 Semifinals

Toni Shackelford prepares to fires a shot against Orange Lutheran’s goalie during Dos Pueblos’ 13-10 victory in the CIF Division 1 quarterfinals. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 18, 2017 | 7:31 p.m.

Dos Pueblos spread its offense around and held off an Orange Lutheran comeback attempt down the stretch to score a 13-10 quarterfinal victory Saturday at Santiago Canyon College and advance to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo final four.

Ryann Neushul scored five goals, and the Chargers earned a date with No. 1 and undefeated Laguna Beach in a semifinal game on Wednesday at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine. San Marcos and Mater Dei meet in the other semifinal. The game times will be announced by the CIF.

“Neushul was unguardable today,” Orange Lutheran coach Steve Carrera told OC Varsithy. “They’re loaded with talent. … You can’t win them all.”

Dos Pueblos (23-7) scored eight goals in the first half against the aggressive defense of Orange Lutheran. The Chargers led 8-5 at halftime and extended their lead to 12-7 early in the fourth period.

The scoring came from all over the lineup.  Abbi Hill scored three goals, Jewel Roemer and Toni Shackelford tallied two apiece and Thea Neushul added one. Hill assisted on three of the goals, Roemer and Neushul each had two assists and goalie Anna Cable had one.

Hill was a force in the center position, as she drew five exclusions. She also had two field blocks. Neushul drew four ejections against the Lancers and contributed at the defensive end with three steals.

Amelia Meckelborg stepped up on defense in the quarterfinal, coming up with three steals, and Roemer had two.

Cable made five saves in goal.

Dos Pueblos now gets a shot at playing the best high school team in the country. Laguna Beach (29-0) is led by Olympic gold medalist Aria Fischer. The Breakers beat the Chargers 11-5 in the semifinals of the So Cal Championships two weeks ago.

The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team beat Orange Lutheran and advanced to the CIF Division 1 semifinals. Click to view larger
