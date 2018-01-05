Dos Pueblos Jumps to Hot Start, Never Looks Back Against Carlsbad

Water Polo

The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team scored six first quarter goals and added five in the second quarter en route to a 16-6 non-league romping of Carlsbad at home on Friday.

Ryann Neushul scored six goals to lead the Chargers, who improved to 9-1 on the season. Neushul added one assist, three steals, and three exclusions earned to her strong performance.

Goalie Anna Cable notched 10 saves in the cage in a strong defensive performance. Abbi Hill scored three times and Kelly Meckelborg twice, while Maddie Choi managed her first varsity goal.

Dos Pueblos next hosts Mater Dei on Saturday.

