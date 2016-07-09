Dos Pueblos Junior All Stars Blast Thousand Oaks in Section Tourney Opener

Youth Sports

The Dos Pueblos Little League Junior Division All Stars showed their long-ball power, belting three home runs in a 13-4 win over Thousand Oaks in the first game of the best-of-three Section 1 Tournament in Ventura on Saturday.

Game 2 of the series is Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the St. Bonaventure baseball field in East Ventura.

Jackson Stettler blasted a two-run homer in the sixth for a 10-3 lead, Dylan Ledbetter hit a solo blast in the seventh and JJ Frausto belted a two-run shot.

Frausto also had a RBI single and scored three runs. Dylan Ledbetter added a RBI double and scored twice, and Dylan Borgeson had two RBI singles. Parker Ledbetter had two hits and drove in two runs, and Nate Feldhaus reached base five times (two hits and three walks) and scored two runs.

Dos Pueblos rapped out 12 hits against Thousand Oaks pitchers.

Dylan Ledbetter earned the pitching win for DP, going five innings and allowing three earned runs while striking out two. Conner Gleisner and Parker Ledbetter each pitched one inning.

Dos Pueblos jumped out to a 2-0 lead after 1 ½ innings, but Thousand Oaks hit four consecutive singles in the bottom of the second and scored three runs to take a 3-2 lead.

Dos Pueblos responded in the third. It loaded the bases and Dylan Borgeson drove in Conner Gleisner for the tying run and Nate Feldhaus followed with a two-run single. Two more runs scored on a two-run bases-loaded single by Parker Ledbetter for a 6-3 lead.

In the fifth, Feldhaus led off with a walk, stole second, went to third on a past ball, and scored on balk for a 7-3 lead.

