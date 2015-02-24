Dos Pueblos JV Boys Open Tennis Season with Win

It took a team effort to make Monday's JV boys tennis match happen at Dos Pueblos High School's courts. After more than two hours of squeegeeing, the players and coaches were ready to greet the Bishop Garcia Diego High School Cardinals led by a wonderful friend, coach Debbie Ekola.

Dos Pueblos got the win, 16-2.

In singles, the Chargers took seven of nine sets, led by Chris Lane, who swept without losing a game. Ryan Daniel and Ryan Mintzer swept their two, giving up only a few games, and opening the door for two subs, Eddie Park and Lorenz Chen, to play. Park and Chen went all out in their sets.

In doubles, the Chargers swept and gave up only three games, thanks to Christian/Ryan Hodosy, Jeffrey McDaniel with Jason Lee and Landon Brand, Michael Soto/Davide Gerli and Ameet Braganza/Ryan O'Gorman.

That was a fine effort for an opening match. The players did indeed hit with purpose. They have been training hard and their effort showed.

Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.