Dos Pueblos JV Boys Tennis Nets Big Win Over Bishop

The Dos Pueblos High School JV boys' tennis team hosted the Cardinals of Bishop Garcia Diego High School on Wednesday under summery conditions, with the Chargers winning 15-3.
In singles, the Chargers took six sets. No one could touch the Cardinals' Spencer Ekola, whose mom is the team's incredible coach plus former SBCC coach. Players had to adjust to differing styles of play. Like in life, we have to learn to adapt.
In doubles, it was a clean sweep.
Way to go, Chargers!
Dos Pueblos Singles
Mason Dochterman 2-1
Kellen Roberts 2-1
Chris Lane 2-1
Dos Pueblos Doubles
Ameet Braganza/Ryan O'Gorman 2-0
Ryan Daniel/Roshan Naik 1-0
Landon Brand/Garret Forester 2-0
Davide Gerli/Michael Soto 1-0
Justin Worley/Jason Lee 2-0
Justin Worley/Eddie Park 1-0
Bishop Singles
Spencer Ekola 3-0
Matt Hammond 0-3
Jose Pacheco 0-3
Bishop Doubles
Jake Stafford-Jones/Matthew Johnson 0-3
Cameron Roberts/Thomas K. 0-3
Cameron Krul/Peter Whiting 0-3
— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.