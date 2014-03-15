Dos Pueblos JV Boys Tennis Team Earns 14-4 Victory in Santa Ynez

The Dos Pueblos High School junior varsity boys tennis team did well Friday at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, taking eight sets of singles and six of doubles for a solid 14-4 win in windy conditions.

Chris Lane only lost one set, as he tried to adapt to the wind and to the style of play of his opponent, and finished his two rounds nicely. Kellen Roberts swept his sets, while Mason Dochterman only struggled in his first set and then swept the next two.



The Chargers’ doubles teams did really well. Ameet Braganza and Ryan O’Gorman got three sets, winning the last one in a tiebreaker 7-4. They won the tiebreaker against the same team that won the tiebreaker against Jason Lee and Justin Worley. Jason and Justin exhibited an exceptional level of tennis, and won the next two sets in a comfortable manner.

Landon Brand and Davide Gerli had a close first set, 4-6, then Ryan Daniel joined Landon to have a very tight set, 4-6. In the third round, Ryan Daniel teamed up with Davide and took the final set.



We saw great sportsmanship, camaraderie, competition and support from both teams. We also appreciate the coach’s hospitality.



We want to say big thanks to our drivers! I am proud of our ever improving JV team!

— Alexei Prilepine coaches the Dos Pueblos High School junior varsity boys tennis team.