Dos Pueblos JV Boys Tennis Team Remains Undefeated

Gale-force winds hit every Dos Pueblos tennis court on Wednesday. Somehow, the Chargers could tame their shots and did with a 15-3 win over the Rams from Cate School.

In singles, we counted eight with Kellen Roberts sweeping his three; Chris Lane, two; Ryan Daniel, two, and Michael Soto, one. Michael has been out with a back injury. It is nice to see him play again.

In doubles, we snagged seven. The duo of Jeffrey McDaniel and Ryan O'Gorman swept, losing only three games, Landon Brand and Garret Foreman took one, Davide Gerli and Jason Lee took two, and Eddie Park and Roshan Naik took one.

What a tremendous effort by the team! Lots of spectators cheered on both teams.

The JV team's overall record improves to 8-0. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

» Kellen Roberts 3-0

» Chris Lane 2-0

» Ryan Daniel 2-0

» Michael Soto 1-0

» Justin Worley 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

» Ryan O'Gorman/Jeffrey McDaniel 3-0

» Landon Brand/Garret Foreman 1-1

» Davide Gerli/Jason Lee 2-1

» Eddie Park/Roshan Naik 1-0

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.