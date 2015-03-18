Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos JV Takes Charge in 12-6 Win Over San Marcos

The Dos Pueblos JV boys tennis team hosted San Marcos on Wednesday and defeated the Royals, 12-6.

The Chargers had only eight players available but managed to pull out the win. As Coach Ally commented, "The team played with a lot of confidence and heart."

Ryan Hodosy lost only three games in his sweep, and Jason Lee, six.

In doubles, everyone had tough matches versus the No. 1 team. However, Lorenz Chen and Eddie Park came the closest with a 5-7 loss. In the remaining two sets, Charger doubles took command. Michael Soto and Davide Gerli went 6-2, 6-0; Kevin Wang and Capt. Ryan Mintzer, 6-1, 6-0; and Eddie and Lorenz, 6-3, 6-0. What a wonderful performance from all players.

Sportsmanship prevailed throughout the match.

Way to go, Chargers!

The JV Chargers play again at 3 p.m. Friday at Santa Barbara High School.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.