Dos Pueblos JV Boys Win Tennis Season Opener Over SLO

Dos Pueblos High School's boys JV tennis team burned up the courts Wednesday in their season opener against the JV San Luis Obispo Tigers in a 17-1 contest at the home courts.

Slight nerves initially hampered the players for a few games. After that, the consistency came through on all courts.

In singles, freshmen Mason Dochterman, Kellen Roberts and Chris Lane, all with their unique style of play, took charge and lost only 14 games in nine sets.

In doubles, experience and athleticism took over. Captain Ameet Braganza paired up with Ryan O’Gorman and swept, allowing only four games at line 1. At line 2, Garret Foreman and Davide Gerli split sets in their first high school match, and Roshan Naik with Eddie Park took the last set in that line. At line 3, we mixed it up. Justin Worley with new partner Jason Lee battled to snatch the 6-4 set from the Tigers, then Ryan Daniel played with Lee, then with Michael Soto, to take the two remaining sets.

We are proud to see our team show good sportsmanship. We also appreciate the immense support of parents and varsity players, and the TAs who came out to help and cheer on the team.

The JV Chargers host Bishop next Wednesday. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

» Mason Dochterman 3-0; Kellen Roberts 3-0; Chris Lane 3-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

» Ameet Braganza/Ryan O’Gorman 3-0; Garret Foreman/Davide Gerli 1-1; Roshan Naik/Eddie Park 1-0; Jason Lee/Justin Worley 1-0; Jason Lee/Ryan Daniel 1-0; Ryan Daniel/Michael Soto 1-0

San Luis Obispo Singles

» Sid Alwen 0-3; Cole Westwood 0-3; Cannon Fryaldenhoven 0-3

San Luis Obispo Doubles

» Evan Anselmo/Janson Fritzley 1-2; Henry Amir/Zach Wise 0-3; Alex Hasley/James Raj 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.