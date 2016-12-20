Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:17 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos Keeps Rolling, Routs Rio Mesa in TOC Green Division Opener

Amber Belletti of Dos Pueblos drives to the hoop against Rio Mesa's Catalina Escobal. Belletti scored 10 points.
Amber Belletti of Dos Pueblos drives to the hoop against Rio Mesa’s Catalina Escobal. Belletti scored 10 points. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | December 20, 2016

The pick-and-roll, high-low, give-and-go are basic basketball plays.

The undefeated Dos Pueblos girls basketball team executed them beautifully in its opening game in the Green Division of the Santa Barbara High Tournament of Champions, a 56-32 rout of Rio Mesa on Tuesday at Bishop Diego.

Led by senior point guard Camila Casanueva, the Chargers dished out assists on nearly every basket. Casanueva fed Amber Bellotti on a fast break to get things going. Holly Barrera came off the bench and knocked down back-to-back three pointers, Casanueva hit two free throws after being fouled on an offensive rebound and then executed a pick-and-roll with Lauren Noggle to open up a 14-4 lead early in the second quarter.

Lauren Noggle notched her fifth straight double-double for Dos Pueblos. She had 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Lauren Noggle notched her fifth straight double-double for Dos Pueblos. She had 14 points and 14 rebounds. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Later in the quarter, Noggle finished a high-low play with Belletti and Casanueva completed a sweet 35-foot bounce pass to Belletti cutting inside for a layup before finally burying a three-pointer after several misfires.

“They do a very good job of working the ball around,” DP coach Phil Sherman said. “We don’t really have a whole lot of plays, we just run a general offense. We kind of react to what the defense gives us. Sometimes we’ll just say, ‘Hey, look for a pick and roll, a two game or we’ll go high-low.’ We just know how to get into it. You think I’m calling calls but I’m calling an action.”

The Chargers’ defense, meanwhile, shut down Rio Mesa with an aggressive man-to-man and trapping zone.  After a Belletti-to-Casanueva give-and-go and another Casanueva trey, DP led 31-12 at halftime.

The lead got up to 46-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Casanueva and Noggle each scored 14 points and Belletti and Kristina Mortimer tallied 10 apiece for DP, the No. 3 ranked team in the CIF-SS 2AA Division. Noggle also grabbed 14 rebounds, extending her  double-double streak to five games.

Julia Barroquillo scored 11 for Rio Mesa (5-6), No. 4 in 2A.

The Chargers play either El Dorado on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at San Marcos. El Dorado defeated Nipomo, 42-31.


Sierra Pacific 52, San Marcos 38

San Marcos couldn't hang on to a 22-19 halftime lead, eventually becoming worn out by Sierra Pacific's full-court press in the loss. 

Milan McGary led the Royals with 15 points while Kate Allison chipped in 10. 

"We played a great first half, but their constant pressure forced us into some bad decision making in the second half," said San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis. "Kate Allison had her best game of the year with some great shooting."

San Marcos will take on Nipomo on Wednesday at noon.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

