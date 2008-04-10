Dos Pueblos Keeps Up the Heat in Channel League

Under summer-like conditions, Dos Pueblos played creatively against Buena on Thursday, winning 14-4 to remain unbeaten in Channel League play.
With the victory, the Chargers improved to 8-5 overall, 4-0 in league. Buena is now 4-7 and 0-4.
Christian Edstrom swept his sets 6-2, 6-0, 6-2. Also winning in singles were Kyle Davis and Robert Kim. In doubles action, Dos Pueblos took eight sets, thanks to Justin Kautz and Andy Silverstein, Sean Simpson and John Kim, Jack Kessel and Robert Laskin, and Richard Cheng, who partnered first with Joseph McDaniel and then with Eric Zmolek.
Dos Pueblos plays another match Friday, at Ventura.
Thursday’s Box Scores:
Dos Pueblos Singles:
Malcolm Sutton 1-0
Kyle Davis 2-0
Christian Edstrom 3-0
Robert Kim 1-0
Gabe Li 0-1
Austin Cano 0-1
Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Justin Kautz / Andy Silverstein 2-0
Jack Kessel / Robert Laskin 1-0
Joseph McDaniel / Richard Cheng 2-0
Richard Cheng / Eric Zmolek 1-0
Sean Simpson / John Kim 2-1
Buena Singles:
Daniel Jenkins 1-2
Michael Huang 1-2
Vince Luciani 0-1
Loren Donald 0-1
Sheldon Lotspeich 0-1
Buena Doubles:
Gene Gobuyan / Peter Prudhomme 2-1
Blake Farrell / Tyler Espinoza 0-3
Geetae Kim / Jonathan Davis 0-3
Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.